Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Laura Galán
Laura Galán Laura Galán
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Galán

Laura Galán

Laura Galán

Date of Birth
19 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Piggy 6.2
Piggy (2022)
Tu madre o la mía 4.5
Tu madre o la mía (2024)
The Chapel 4.4
The Chapel (2023)

Filmography

Tu madre o la mía 4.5
Tu madre o la mía Tu madre o la mía
Comedy 2024, Spain
The Chapel 4.4
The Chapel La ermita
Horror 2023, Spain
Watch trailer
Piggy 6.2
Piggy Cerdita
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2022, France / Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more