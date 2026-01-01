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Filmography
Laura Galán
Laura Galán
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Galán
Laura Galán
Laura Galán
Date of Birth
19 March 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.2
Piggy
(2022)
4.5
Tu madre o la mía
(2024)
4.4
The Chapel
(2023)
Filmography
4.5
Tu madre o la mía
Tu madre o la mía
Comedy
2024, Spain
4.4
The Chapel
La ermita
Horror
2023, Spain
Watch trailer
6.2
Piggy
Cerdita
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2022, France / Spain
Watch trailer
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