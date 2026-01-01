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About
Filmography
Xiao Chen
Xiao Chen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xiao Chen
Xiao Chen
Xiao Chen
Date of Birth
5 July 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.4
Falling Into Your Smile
(2021)
7.4
Fangs of Fortune
(2024)
7.1
The Ingenious One
(2023)
Filmography
Shadow Love
Romantic, Fantasy,
2025, China
7.4
Fangs of Fortune
Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, China
7.1
The Ingenious One
Drama, Romantic,
2023, China
8.4
Falling Into Your Smile
Romantic, Sport,
2021, China
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