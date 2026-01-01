Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Xiao Chen Xiao Chen
Kinoafisha Persons Xiao Chen

Xiao Chen

Xiao Chen

Date of Birth
5 July 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Falling Into Your Smile 8.4
Falling Into Your Smile (2021)
Fangs of Fortune 7.4
Fangs of Fortune (2024)
The Ingenious One 7.1
The Ingenious One (2023)

Filmography

Shadow Love
Shadow Love
Romantic, Fantasy, 2025, China
Fangs of Fortune 7.4
Fangs of Fortune
Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, China
The Ingenious One 7.1
The Ingenious One
Drama, Romantic, 2023, China
Falling Into Your Smile 8.4
Falling Into Your Smile
Romantic, Sport, 2021, China
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more