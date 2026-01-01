Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Augie Duke
Augie Duke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Augie Duke
Augie Duke
Augie Duke
Date of Birth
4 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.9
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
(2025)
6.7
Spring
(2014)
6.4
Moon Garden
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
Comedy, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.2
Trinket Box
Trinket Box
Mystery, Horror
2023, USA
6.4
Moon Garden
Moon Garden
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3.3
Blood Craft
Blood Craft
Horror
2019, USA
Watch trailer
3.3
A Perfect Vacation
A Perfect Vacation
Horror, Thriller, Action
2015, USA
6.7
Spring
Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
4.5
Bad Kids Go to Hell
Bad Kids Go to Hell
Thriller, Detective, Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree