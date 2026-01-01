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Augie Duke
Augie Duke Augie Duke
Kinoafisha Persons Augie Duke

Augie Duke

Augie Duke

Date of Birth
4 February 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma 6.9
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma (2025)
Spring 6.7
Spring (2014)
Moon Garden 6.4
Moon Garden (2022)

Filmography

Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma 6.9
Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma Hacked: A Double Entendre of Rage Fueled Karma
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Trinket Box 4.2
Trinket Box Trinket Box
Mystery, Horror 2023, USA
Moon Garden 6.4
Moon Garden Moon Garden
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Blood Craft 3.3
Blood Craft Blood Craft
Horror 2019, USA
Watch trailer
A Perfect Vacation 3.3
A Perfect Vacation A Perfect Vacation
Horror, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
Spring 6.7
Spring Spring
Horror, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
Bad Kids Go to Hell 4.5
Bad Kids Go to Hell Bad Kids Go to Hell
Thriller, Detective, Comedy 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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