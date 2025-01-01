Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Aleksey Panfilov
Aleksey Panfilov
Aleksey Panfilov
Date of Birth
24 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.1
SashaTanya
(2013)
6.6
Anna Karenina. Vronsky's story
(2017)
0.0
Zacepka
(2022)
Filmography
5
Actor
6
Magazinchik na kolesah
Detective, Romantic
2024, Russia
Borodatyj nyan
Romantic
2024, Russia
Slezy osushit veter
Romantic
2023, Russia
Zacepka
Detective
2022, Russia
6.6
Anna Karenina. Vronsky's story
Anna Karenina. Istoriya Vronskogo
Drama, History
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
7.1
SashaTanya
Comedy
2013, Russia
