Aleksey Panfilov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksey Panfilov

Date of Birth
24 September 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

SashaTanya 7.1
SashaTanya (2013)
Anna Karenina. Vronsky's story 6.6
Anna Karenina. Vronsky's story (2017)
Zacepka 0.0
Zacepka (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 Films 1 TV Shows 5 Actor 6
Magazinchik na kolesah
Magazinchik na kolesah
Detective, Romantic 2024, Russia
Borodatyj nyan
Borodatyj nyan
Romantic 2024, Russia
Slezy osushit veter
Slezy osushit veter
Romantic 2023, Russia
Zacepka
Zacepka
Detective 2022, Russia
Anna Karenina. Vronsky's story 6.6
Anna Karenina. Vronsky's story Anna Karenina. Istoriya Vronskogo
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
SashaTanya 7.1
SashaTanya
Comedy 2013, Russia
