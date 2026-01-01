Melike Yalova

Menu
Date of Birth
4 May 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Mahkum 7.3
Mahkum (2021)
The Magnificent Century 7.2
The Magnificent Century (2011)
Can Feda 5.8
Can Feda (2018)

Filmography

Mahkum
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, Turkey
Action, War 2018, Turkey
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History 2011, Turkey
