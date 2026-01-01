Menu
Melike Yalova
Melike Yalova
Date of Birth
4 May 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
Mahkum
(2021)
7.2
The Magnificent Century
(2011)
5.8
Can Feda
(2018)
7.3
Mahkum
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, Turkey
5.8
Can Feda
Can Feda
Action, War
2018, Turkey
7.2
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History
2011, Turkey
