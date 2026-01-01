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Nihan Büyükagaç Nihan Büyükagaç
Kinoafisha Persons Nihan Büyükagaç

Nihan Büyükagaç

Nihan Büyükagaç

Date of Birth
28 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Sevdiğim Sensin 8.4
Sevdiğim Sensin (2026)
The Magnificent Century 7.3
The Magnificent Century (2011)
Herseye Ragmen 6.9
Herseye Ragmen (2023)

Filmography

Sevdiğim Sensin 8.4
Sevdiğim Sensin
Drama, Romantic 2026, Turkey
Herseye Ragmen 6.9
Herseye Ragmen Herseye Ragmen
Drama 2023, Germany / Spain / Turkey
Adı Sevgi 2.7
Adı Sevgi
Drama 2022, Turkey
Seni Çok Bekledim 4.6
Seni Çok Bekledim
Drama, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Ada Masalı 6.4
Ada Masalı
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
Brave and Beautiful
Brave and Beautiful
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2016, Turkey
The Magnificent Century 7.3
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History 2011, Turkey
Show more
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