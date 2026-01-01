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About
Filmography
Nihan Büyükagaç
Nihan Büyükagaç
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nihan Büyükagaç
Nihan Büyükagaç
Nihan Büyükagaç
Date of Birth
28 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.4
Sevdiğim Sensin
(2026)
7.3
The Magnificent Century
(2011)
6.9
Herseye Ragmen
(2023)
Filmography
8.4
Sevdiğim Sensin
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
6.9
Herseye Ragmen
Herseye Ragmen
Drama
2023, Germany / Spain / Turkey
2.7
Adı Sevgi
Drama
2022, Turkey
4.6
Seni Çok Bekledim
Drama, Romantic
2021, Turkey
6.4
Ada Masalı
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
Brave and Beautiful
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2016, Turkey
7.3
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History
2011, Turkey
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