Alp Navruz

Date of Birth
15 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Piyasa 9.9
Piyasa (2025)
Everything Begins with Mercury 4.3
Everything Begins with Mercury (2024)
The Phoenix 0.0
The Phoenix (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 8 Films 1 TV Shows 7 Actor 8
Piyasa 9.9
Piyasa
Drama, Thriller 2025, Turkey
Senden Önce
Senden Önce
Drama, Action, Thriller 2024, Turkey
Everything Begins with Mercury 4.3
Everything Begins with Mercury Her Seyin Basi Merkür
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Secrets of an Angel
Secrets of an Angel
Romantic 2022, Turkey
Ada Masalı
Ada Masalı
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Turkey
The Phoenix
The Phoenix
Drama 2020, Turkey
Elimi Bırakma
Elimi Bırakma
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2018, Turkey
Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters
Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters
Drama 2017, Turkey
