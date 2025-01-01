Menu
Alp Navruz
Alp Navruz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alp Navruz
Alp Navruz
Alp Navruz
Date of Birth
15 January 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
9.9
Piyasa
(2025)
4.3
Everything Begins with Mercury
(2024)
0.0
The Phoenix
(2020)
9.9
Piyasa
Drama, Thriller
2025, Turkey
Senden Önce
Drama, Action, Thriller
2024, Turkey
4.3
Everything Begins with Mercury
Her Seyin Basi Merkür
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Turkey
Secrets of an Angel
Romantic
2022, Turkey
Ada Masalı
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Turkey
The Phoenix
Drama
2020, Turkey
Elimi Bırakma
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2018, Turkey
Mrs. Fazilet and Her Daughters
Drama
2017, Turkey
