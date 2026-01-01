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Filmography
Liu Lin
Liu Lin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Lin
Liu Lin
Liu Lin
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
9.2
Pursuit of Jade
(2026)
5.7
Yuan lai shi lao shi a!
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2022
All
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
2
9.2
Pursuit of Jade
Romantic, Drama,
2026, China
5.7
Yuan lai shi lao shi a!
Comedy, Music, Romantic,
2022, China
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