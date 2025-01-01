Aliocha Schneider

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Date of Birth
21 September 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.4
Family Therapy
(2024)
5.6
Bonjour Tristesse
(2024)
5.1
Music
(2023)
Filmography
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
6.4
Family Therapy
Family Therapy
Comedy, Drama
2024, Croatia / France / Italy / Norway / Serbia / Slovenia
5.6
Bonjour Tristesse
Bonjour Tristesse
Drama, Romantic
2024, Canada / France / Germany
Watch trailer
Salade Grecque
Drama
2023, France
5.1
Music
Musik
Drama
2023, France / Germany / Greece
