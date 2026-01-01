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Young Mazino
Young Mazino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Young Mazino
Young Mazino
Young Mazino
Date of Birth
12 August 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Beef
(2023)
4.9
Opus
(2025)
0.0
Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi
(2026)
Filmography
Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi
Sci-Fi, Anime, Action
2026, Japan
4.9
Opus
Opus
Drama, Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Beef
Drama, Comedy
2023, USA
October
October
Action, Horror, Thriller
, USA
Show more
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