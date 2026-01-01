Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lukas Turtur
Lukas Turtur
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lukas Turtur
Lukas Turtur
Lukas Turtur
Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.5
Ivo
(2024)
4.7
Smother
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Year
All
2024
2023
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
Ivo
Ivo
Drama
2024, Germany
4.7
Smother
Heimsuchung
Horror
2023, Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree