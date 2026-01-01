Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lukas Turtur
Lukas Turtur Lukas Turtur
Kinoafisha Persons Lukas Turtur

Lukas Turtur

Lukas Turtur

Date of Birth
1 January 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Ivo 6.5
Ivo (2024)
Smother 4.7
Smother (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ivo 6.5
Ivo Ivo
Drama 2024, Germany
Smother 4.7
Smother Heimsuchung
Horror 2023, Austria
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more