Melisa Sözen
Melisa Sözen
Date of Birth
6 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
The Bureau
(2015)
7.6
Alef
(2020)
7.2
Winter Sleep
(2014)
5.5
Biz Kimden Kaciyorduk Anne?
Drama
2023, Turkey
7.2
Kırmızı Oda
Drama
2020, Turkey
7.6
Alef
Drama, Crime, Detective
2020, Turkey
5.6
Damien veut changer le monde
Damien veut changer le monde
Comedy, Drama
2019, France
8.7
The Bureau
Drama
2015, France
7.3
Winter Sleep
Kis uykusu
Drama
2014, Turkey / Germany / France
Watch trailer
7.2
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History
2011, Turkey
