Melisa Sözen

Date of Birth
6 July 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Bureau 8.7
The Bureau (2015)
Alef 7.6
Alef (2020)
Winter Sleep 7.2
Winter Sleep (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Biz Kimden Kaciyorduk Anne? 5.5
Biz Kimden Kaciyorduk Anne?
Drama 2023, Turkey
Kırmızı Oda 7.2
Kırmızı Oda
Drama 2020, Turkey
Alef 7.6
Alef
Drama, Crime, Detective 2020, Turkey
Damien veut changer le monde 5.6
Damien veut changer le monde Damien veut changer le monde
Comedy, Drama 2019, France
The Bureau 8.7
The Bureau
Drama 2015, France
Winter Sleep 7.3
Winter Sleep Kis uykusu
Drama 2014, Turkey / Germany / France
Watch trailer
The Magnificent Century 7.2
The Magnificent Century
Drama, History 2011, Turkey
