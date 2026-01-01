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Luciane Buchanan
Luciane Buchanan Luciane Buchanan
Kinoafisha Persons Luciane Buchanan

Luciane Buchanan

Luciane Buchanan

Date of Birth
18 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Chief of War 8.2
Chief of War (2025)
The Night Agent 7.3
The Night Agent (2023)
Stray 5.8
Stray (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off Evil Dead Burn
Horror 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Chief of War 8.2
Chief of War
Drama, History, 2025, USA
The Night Agent 7.3
The Night Agent
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
The Tank 5.7
The Tank The Tank
Horror, Thriller 2023, New Zealand
Watch trailer
Stray 5.8
Stray Stray
Drama 2018, New Zealand
News about Luciane Buchanan’s private life
Still from 'Chief of War'
What If Hawaii Never Surrendered? Chief of War with Jason Momoa Dares to Reclaim the Story
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