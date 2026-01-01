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Luciane Buchanan
Luciane Buchanan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luciane Buchanan
Luciane Buchanan
Luciane Buchanan
Date of Birth
18 July 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.2
Chief of War
(2025)
7.3
The Night Agent
(2023)
5.8
Stray
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
History
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2023
2018
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actress
5
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Evil Dead Burn
Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Chief of War
Drama, History,
2025, USA
7.3
The Night Agent
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
5.7
The Tank
The Tank
Horror, Thriller
2023, New Zealand
Watch trailer
5.8
Stray
Stray
Drama
2018, New Zealand
News about Luciane Buchanan’s private life
What If Hawaii Never Surrendered? Chief of War with Jason Momoa Dares to Reclaim the Story
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