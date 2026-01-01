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Lee Ji Ah
Lee Ji Ah Lee Ji Ah
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Ji Ah

Lee Ji Ah

Lee Ji Ah

Date of Birth
2 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Naui Ajusshi 8.8
Naui Ajusshi (2018)
Penthouse: War in Life 7.9
Penthouse: War in Life (2020)
The Ghost Detective 6.7
The Ghost Detective (2018)

Filmography

Queen of Divorce 6.3
Queen of Divorce
Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Pandora 6
Pandora
Drama, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Penthouse: War in Life 7.9
Penthouse: War in Life
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2020, South Korea
Naui Ajusshi 8.8
Naui Ajusshi
Drama, Family, 2018, South Korea
The Ghost Detective 6.7
The Ghost Detective
Drama, Horror, Thriller, 2018, South Korea
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