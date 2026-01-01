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About
Filmography
Lee Ji Ah
Lee Ji Ah
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Ji Ah
Lee Ji Ah
Lee Ji Ah
Date of Birth
2 February 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.8
Naui Ajusshi
(2018)
7.9
Penthouse: War in Life
(2020)
6.7
The Ghost Detective
(2018)
Filmography
6.3
Queen of Divorce
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6
Pandora
Drama, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
7.9
Penthouse: War in Life
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2020, South Korea
8.8
Naui Ajusshi
Drama, Family,
2018, South Korea
6.7
The Ghost Detective
Drama, Horror, Thriller,
2018, South Korea
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