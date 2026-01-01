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Mhairi Calvey
Mhairi Calvey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mhairi Calvey
Mhairi Calvey
Mhairi Calvey
Date of Birth
7 May 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy
(2023)
4.2
Fear the Invisible Man
(2023)
Filmography
4.2
Fear the Invisible Man
Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.2
Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy
Drama, Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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