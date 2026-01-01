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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maya Stojan
Maya Stojan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Stojan
Maya Stojan
Maya Stojan
Date of Birth
28 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.7
Senior Moment
(2021)
5.1
American Sicario
(2021)
4.8
Hunt Club
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2021
2020
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
4.8
Hunt Club
Hunt Club
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
American Sicario
American Sicario
Action, Crime, Drama
2021, USA
5.7
Senior Moment
Senior Moment
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, USA
4.6
Fatal Affair
Fatal Affair
Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
4.5
Reboot Camp
Reboot Camp
Comedy
2020, USA
Watch trailer
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