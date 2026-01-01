Marie Dompnier

Menu
Date of Birth
1 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Coeurs Noirs 7.7
Coeurs Noirs (2023)
The Last Wave 6.2
The Last Wave (2019)
Black Lotus 4.9
Black Lotus (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coeurs Noirs 7.7
Coeurs Noirs
Drama, Action, War 2023, France
Black Lotus 4.9
Black Lotus Black Lotus
Action, Thriller 2023, Bulgaria / Netherlands / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Last Wave 6.2
The Last Wave
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2019, France
