Marie Dompnier

Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
1 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.7
Coeurs Noirs
(2023)
6.2
The Last Wave
(2019)
4.9
Black Lotus
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2023
2019
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
7.7
Coeurs Noirs
Drama, Action, War
2023, France
4.9
Black Lotus
Black Lotus
Action, Thriller
2023, Bulgaria / Netherlands / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
The Last Wave
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2019, France
