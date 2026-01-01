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Filmography
Michael Higgs
Michael Higgs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Higgs
Michael Higgs
Michael Higgs
Date of Birth
14 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Letters from Baghdad
(2016)
6.8
Assassination Games
(2011)
4.9
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Documentary
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2018
2016
2013
2011
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
3.2
The Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeers
Action, Adventure
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.9
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters
The Marine 6: Close Quarters
Action, Drama
2018, USA
6.9
Letters from Baghdad
Letters from Baghdad
Documentary
2016, USA / Great Britain / France
3.8
Prisoners of the Sun
Prisoners of the Sun
Horror, Action
2013, USA
6.8
Assassination Games
Assassination Games
Action, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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