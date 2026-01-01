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Michael Higgs
Michael Higgs Michael Higgs
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Higgs

Michael Higgs

Michael Higgs

Date of Birth
14 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Letters from Baghdad 6.9
Letters from Baghdad (2016)
Assassination Games 6.8
Assassination Games (2011)
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters 4.9
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Three Musketeers 3.2
The Three Musketeers The Three Musketeers
Action, Adventure 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters 4.9
The Marine 6 - Close Quarters The Marine 6: Close Quarters
Action, Drama 2018, USA
Letters from Baghdad 6.9
Letters from Baghdad Letters from Baghdad
Documentary 2016, USA / Great Britain / France
Prisoners of the Sun 3.8
Prisoners of the Sun Prisoners of the Sun
Horror, Action 2013, USA
Assassination Games 6.8
Assassination Games Assassination Games
Action, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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