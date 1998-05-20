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Liu Haocun
Liu Haocun Liu Haocun
Kinoafisha Persons Liu Haocun

Liu Haocun

Liu Haocun

Date of Birth
20 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Long ma jing shen 7.5
Long ma jing shen (2023)
One Second 7.2
One Second (2019)
Cliff Walkers 6.8
Cliff Walkers (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vanishing Point 6.6
Vanishing Point Xiao shi de ren
Crime, Drama, Detective 2026, China
Long ma jing shen 7.5
Long ma jing shen Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama 2023, China
Watch trailer
Cliff Walkers 6.8
Cliff Walkers Xuan ya zhi shang
Drama, History, Thriller 2021, China
One Second 7.2
One Second Yi miao zhong / One Second
Drama, History 2019, China
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