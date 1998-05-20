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About
Filmography
Liu Haocun
Liu Haocun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liu Haocun
Liu Haocun
Liu Haocun
Date of Birth
20 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
164 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
Long ma jing shen
(2023)
7.2
One Second
(2019)
6.8
Cliff Walkers
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2021
2019
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.6
Vanishing Point
Xiao shi de ren
Crime, Drama, Detective
2026, China
7.5
Long ma jing shen
Long ma jing shen
Action, Comedy, Drama
2023, China
Watch trailer
6.8
Cliff Walkers
Xuan ya zhi shang
Drama, History, Thriller
2021, China
7.2
One Second
Yi miao zhong / One Second
Drama, History
2019, China
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