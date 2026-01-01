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Natasha Kermani
Natasha Kermani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Kermani
Natasha Kermani
Natasha Kermani
Popular Films
7.0
V/H/S/85
(2023)
5.2
Lucky
(2020)
5.1
Abraham's Boys
(2025)
Filmography
4.4
The Dreadful
The Dreadful
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.1
Abraham's Boys
Abraham's Boys
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7
V/H/S/85
V/H/S/85
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Lucky
Lucky
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2020, USA
4.9
Imitation Girl
Imitation Girl
Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
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