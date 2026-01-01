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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lola Dewaere
Lola Dewaere
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lola Dewaere
Lola Dewaere
Lola Dewaere
Date of Birth
4 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.6
Astrid et Raphaëlle
(2019)
6.8
Le Tueur du lac
(2017)
6.2
The Last Wave
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2019
2017
All
4
TV Shows
4
Actress
4
Mademoiselle Holmes
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2024, France
6.2
The Last Wave
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi,
2019, France
8.6
Astrid et Raphaëlle
Thriller, Detective
2019, France/Belgium/Switzerland
6.8
Le Tueur du lac
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2017, France
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