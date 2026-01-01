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Lola Dewaere Lola Dewaere
Kinoafisha Persons Lola Dewaere

Lola Dewaere

Lola Dewaere

Date of Birth
4 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Astrid et Raphaëlle 8.6
Astrid et Raphaëlle (2019)
Le Tueur du lac 6.8
Le Tueur du lac (2017)
The Last Wave 6.2
The Last Wave (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mademoiselle Holmes
Mademoiselle Holmes
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2024, France
The Last Wave 6.2
The Last Wave
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, 2019, France
Astrid et Raphaëlle 8.6
Astrid et Raphaëlle
Thriller, Detective 2019, France/Belgium/Switzerland
Le Tueur du lac 6.8
Le Tueur du lac
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2017, France
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