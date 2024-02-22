Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Coroner X Bright Minds
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Coroner X Bright Minds
7.0

The Coroner X Bright Minds

, 2024
Astrid, Raphaëlle et Alexandra Ehle: Oeil pour Oeil
France / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Coroner X Bright Minds
7.0

Synopsis

In Paris, Astrid and Raphaëlle discover a human eye at the bottom of a jar of onions. At the same time, in Bordeaux, Alexandra Ehle investigates a corpse from which both eyes have been removed. When the judge decides to connect the two pieces of the puzzle, Astrid, Raphaëlle, and Alexandra realize they have to cooperate, for better or for worse. On the menu: family mystery and orphan disease, but also a little trip down memory lane, muscadet wine, a bike chase, and... an oyster mushroom.

Cast

Julie Depardieu
Julie Depardieu
Alexandra Ehle
Lola Dewaere
Raphaëlle Coste
Sara Mortensen
Astrid Nielsen
Bernard Yerlès
Antoine Doisneau
Husky Kihal
Henry Fournier
Stéphane Rideau
Bruno Roussel
Cyril Couton
Damien Aubert
Jade Phan-Gia
Tania Roussel
Laurent Caron
Fabrice
Jean-Pierre Hebrard
Loïc Rojouan
Jean-Baptiste Bouye
Mathis Roussel
Director François Basset
Writer Laurent Burtin, Elsa Marpeau, Alexandre de Seguins, Cécile Lorne
Composer Erwann Kermorvant, Stéphane Le Gouvello
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 February 2024
Production Carma Films, JLA Productions, France Télévisions
Also known as
Astrid, Raphaëlle et Alexandra Ehle: Oeil pour Oeil, Bright minds: ojo por ojo, The Coroner X Bright Minds

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more