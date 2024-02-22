Astrid, Raphaëlle et Alexandra Ehle: Oeil pour Oeil
France / Crime, Thriller / 18+
7.0
Synopsis
In Paris, Astrid and Raphaëlle discover a human eye at the bottom of a jar of onions. At the same time, in Bordeaux, Alexandra Ehle investigates a corpse from which both eyes have been removed. When the judge decides to connect the two pieces of the puzzle, Astrid, Raphaëlle, and Alexandra realize they have to cooperate, for better or for worse. On the menu: family mystery and orphan disease, but also a little trip down memory lane, muscadet wine, a bike chase, and... an oyster mushroom.