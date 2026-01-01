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Muttalip Müjdeci Muttalip Müjdeci
Kinoafisha Persons Muttalip Müjdeci

Muttalip Müjdeci

Muttalip Müjdeci

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Ayak İşleri 8.2
Ayak İşleri (2021)
Uzak Şehir 7.9
Uzak Şehir (2024)
Alef 7.6
Alef (2020)

Filmography

Doğanın Kanunu
Doğanın Kanunu
Drama, Comedy 2026, Turkey
Askin Yüzü 6
Askin Yüzü Askin Yüzü
Romantic 2025, Turkey
Uzak Şehir 7.9
Uzak Şehir
Drama 2024, Turkey
Mayor 5.3
Mayor Baskan
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
İki Yabancı 7.4
İki Yabancı
Drama, Crime 2023, Turkey
Life 7.3
Life Hayat
Drama 2023, Bulgaria / Turkey
Sevmek Zamanı 4.9
Sevmek Zamanı
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Snow and the Bear 6.6
Snow and the Bear Kar ve Ayi
Drama 2022, Germany / Serbia / Turkey
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