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Filmography
Muttalip Müjdeci
Muttalip Müjdeci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Muttalip Müjdeci
Muttalip Müjdeci
Muttalip Müjdeci
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.2
Ayak İşleri
(2021)
7.9
Uzak Şehir
(2024)
7.6
Alef
(2020)
Filmography
Doğanın Kanunu
Drama, Comedy
2026, Turkey
6
Askin Yüzü
Askin Yüzü
Romantic
2025, Turkey
7.9
Uzak Şehir
Drama
2024, Turkey
5.3
Mayor
Baskan
Comedy
2024, Turkey
Watch trailer
7.4
İki Yabancı
Drama, Crime
2023, Turkey
7.3
Life
Hayat
Drama
2023, Bulgaria / Turkey
4.9
Sevmek Zamanı
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Turkey
6.6
Snow and the Bear
Kar ve Ayi
Drama
2022, Germany / Serbia / Turkey
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