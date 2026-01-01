Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Okan Çabalar
Okan Çabalar Okan Çabalar
Kinoafisha Persons Okan Çabalar

Okan Çabalar

Okan Çabalar

Date of Birth
11 August 1980 Birthday today
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Çarpıntı 7.1
Çarpıntı (2025)
Güven Bana 5.9
Güven Bana (2023)

Filmography

Çarpıntı 7.1
Çarpıntı
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Güven Bana 5.9
Güven Bana Güven Bana
Action, Comedy 2023, Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more