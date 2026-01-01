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Moscow, RU
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Okan Çabalar
Okan Çabalar
Kinoafisha
Persons
Okan Çabalar
Okan Çabalar
Okan Çabalar
Date of Birth
11 August 1980
Birthday today
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Çarpıntı
(2025)
5.9
Güven Bana
(2023)
Filmography
7.1
Çarpıntı
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
5.9
Güven Bana
Güven Bana
Action, Comedy
2023, Turkey
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