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About
Filmography
Lee Joo-bin
Lee Joo-bin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Joo-bin
Lee Joo-bin
Lee Joo-bin
Date of Birth
18 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Queen of Tears
(2024)
7.9
Be Melodramatic
(2019)
7.6
Love to Hate You
(2023)
Filmography
Spring Fever
Romantic, Comedy, ,
2026, South Korea
6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
5.7
Twelve
Drama, Action, Fantasy, ,
2025, South Korea
8.2
Queen of Tears
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
4.8
Tarot
Tarot
Drama, Horror
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.6
Love to Hate You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.7
MonWedFriTuesThursSat
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
7.2
Sunbae, Geu Libseutik Bareujimayo
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
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