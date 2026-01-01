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Lee Joo-bin Lee Joo-bin
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Joo-bin

Lee Joo-bin

Lee Joo-bin

Date of Birth
18 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Queen of Tears 8.2
Queen of Tears (2024)
Be Melodramatic 7.9
Be Melodramatic (2019)
Love to Hate You 7.6
Love to Hate You (2023)

Filmography

Spring Fever
Spring Fever
Romantic, Comedy, , 2026, South Korea
The Divorce Insurance 6.5
The Divorce Insurance
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Twelve 5.7
Twelve
Drama, Action, Fantasy, , 2025, South Korea
Queen of Tears 8.2
Queen of Tears
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
Tarot 4.8
Tarot Tarot
Drama, Horror 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Love to Hate You 7.6
Love to Hate You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
MonWedFriTuesThursSat 6.7
MonWedFriTuesThursSat
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Sunbae, Geu Libseutik Bareujimayo 7.2
Sunbae, Geu Libseutik Bareujimayo
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
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