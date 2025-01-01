Menu
Ahn Ji-hye
Ahn Ji-hye
Ahn Ji-hye
Date of Birth
13 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.3
The Net
(2016)
0.0
Twelve
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2016
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Twelve
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2025, South Korea
7.3
The Net
Geumool
Drama
2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
