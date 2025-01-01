Menu
Ahn Ji-hye
Date of Birth
13 June 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

The Net 7.3
The Net (2016)
Twelve 0.0
Twelve (2025)

Twelve
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2025, South Korea
The Net 7.3
The Net Geumool
Drama 2016, South Korea
