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About
Filmography
Lucie Heinze
Lucie Heinze
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucie Heinze
Lucie Heinze
Lucie Heinze
Date of Birth
1 January 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.3
Mädchen im Eis
(2015)
3.7
Liebesdings
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
3.7
Liebesdings
Liebesdings
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Mädchen im Eis
Mädchen im Eis
Thriller, Comedy
2015, Russia / Germany
Watch trailer
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