Marina Gera
Date of Birth
29 June 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Egykutya 7.2
Egykutya (2025)
The Black Spider 5.7
The Black Spider (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Egykutya 7.3
Egykutya Egykutya
Comedy, Drama 2025, Romania
The Black Spider 5.7
The Black Spider Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama 2022, Hungary / Switzerland
