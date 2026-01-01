Menu
Marina Gera
Marina Gera
Date of Birth
29 June 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Egykutya
(2025)
5.7
The Black Spider
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2025
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
7.3
Egykutya
Egykutya
Comedy, Drama
2025, Romania
5.7
The Black Spider
Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama
2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Watch trailer
