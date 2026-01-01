Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Markus Fischer
Markus Fischer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Markus Fischer
Markus Fischer
Markus Fischer
Date of Birth
29 July 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
5.7
The Black Spider
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2022
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
5.7
The Black Spider
Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama
2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree