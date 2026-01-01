Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Markus Fischer
Markus Fischer Markus Fischer
Kinoafisha Persons Markus Fischer

Markus Fischer

Markus Fischer

Date of Birth
29 July 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Popular Films

The Black Spider 5.7
The Black Spider (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Black Spider 5.7
The Black Spider Die Schwarze Spinne
Drama 2022, Hungary / Switzerland
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more