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About
Filmography
Hae-yeong Lee
Hae-yeong Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Hae-yeong Lee
Hae-yeong Lee
Hae-yeong Lee
Date of Birth
18 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.1
Bloodhounds
(2023)
8.0
I'm Not a Robot
(2017)
8.0
Mr. Plankton
(2024)
Filmography
Honour
Thriller, Detective,
2026, South Korea
7.6
Buried Hearts
Drama, Crime,
2025, South Korea
6.2
Aema
Drama, Comedy, ,
2025, South Korea
7.2
The Whirlwind
Drama, Thriller, ,
2024, South Korea
8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
8.1
Bloodhounds
Drama, Action,
2023, South Korea
7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2023, South Korea
6.5
Phantom
Phantom
Action, Crime, History
2023, South Korea
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