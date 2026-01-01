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Hae-yeong Lee
Hae-yeong Lee Hae-yeong Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Hae-yeong Lee

Hae-yeong Lee

Hae-yeong Lee

Date of Birth
18 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Bloodhounds 8.1
Bloodhounds (2023)
I'm Not a Robot 8.0
I'm Not a Robot (2017)
Mr. Plankton 8.0
Mr. Plankton (2024)

Filmography

Honour
Honour
Thriller, Detective, 2026, South Korea
Buried Hearts 7.6
Buried Hearts
Drama, Crime, 2025, South Korea
Aema 6.2
Aema
Drama, Comedy, , 2025, South Korea
The Whirlwind 7.2
The Whirlwind
Drama, Thriller, , 2024, South Korea
Mr. Plankton 8
Mr. Plankton
Drama, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
Bloodhounds 8.1
Bloodhounds
Drama, Action, 2023, South Korea
See You in My 19th Life 7.4
See You in My 19th Life
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2023, South Korea
Phantom 6.5
Phantom Phantom
Action, Crime, History 2023, South Korea
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