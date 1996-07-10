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Ga-young Moon
Ga-young Moon Ga-young Moon
Kinoafisha Persons Ga-young Moon

Ga-young Moon

Ga-young Moon

Date of Birth
10 July 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

My Dearest Nemesis 8.5
My Dearest Nemesis (2025)
Welcome to Waikiki 8.1
Welcome to Waikiki (2018)
Yeoshingangrim 7.9
Yeoshingangrim (2020)

Filmography

My Dearest Nemesis 8.5
My Dearest Nemesis
Romantic, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Law and the City 6.4
Law and the City
Drama, 2025, South Korea
Sarangui ihae 6.3
Sarangui ihae
Drama, Romantic, 2022, South Korea
Shooting Stars 7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy, 2022, South Korea
Yeoshingangrim 7.9
Yeoshingangrim
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2020, South Korea
Find Me in Your Memory 7.2
Find Me in Your Memory
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
Welcome to Waikiki 8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
Drama, Comedy, 2018, South Korea
The Great Seducer 7.3
The Great Seducer
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
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