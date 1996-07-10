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Filmography
Ga-young Moon
Ga-young Moon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ga-young Moon
Ga-young Moon
Ga-young Moon
Date of Birth
10 July 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.5
My Dearest Nemesis
(2025)
8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
(2018)
7.9
Yeoshingangrim
(2020)
Filmography
8.5
My Dearest Nemesis
Romantic, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
6.4
Law and the City
Drama,
2025, South Korea
6.3
Sarangui ihae
Drama, Romantic,
2022, South Korea
7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy,
2022, South Korea
7.9
Yeoshingangrim
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2020, South Korea
7.2
Find Me in Your Memory
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
8.1
Welcome to Waikiki
Drama, Comedy,
2018, South Korea
7.3
The Great Seducer
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
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