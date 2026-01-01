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Michiel Kerbosch
Michiel Kerbosch
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michiel Kerbosch
Michiel Kerbosch
Michiel Kerbosch
Date of Birth
22 April 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
Hotel Sinestra
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
Hotel Sinestra
Hotel Sinestra
Family, Adventure, Comedy
2022, Netherlands / Switzerland
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