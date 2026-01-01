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Louis Boyer
Louis Boyer
Kinoafisha
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Louis Boyer
Louis Boyer
Louis Boyer
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.9
The Ledge
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
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Thriller
Year
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2022
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.9
The Ledge
The Ledge
Thriller
2022, USA
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