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Filmography
Nathan Welsh
Nathan Welsh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Welsh
Nathan Welsh
Nathan Welsh
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Patience
(2025)
7.3
Am I Being Unreasonable?
(2022)
7.3
Dead Pixels
(2019)
Filmography
7.5
Patience
Drama, Crime
2025, Great Britain/Germany/Belgium
7.3
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Drama, Comedy, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
5.9
The Ledge
The Ledge
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Dead Pixels
Comedy, Fantasy
2019, Great Britain
6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
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