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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Carrie Keranen
Carrie Keranen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie Keranen
Carrie Keranen
Carrie Keranen
Date of Birth
16 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
8.9
Shin seiki evangerion
(1995)
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.8
Berserk
(1997)
Filmography
6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom
Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
6.2
Good Night World
Anime
2023, Japan
7.6
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Ladybug & Cat Noir: Awakening
Family, Animation
2023, USA / France / Japan
Watch trailer
8.4
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, Canada / France / South Korea
7.1
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Anime, Adventure
2022, Japan
5.3
Dragons: The Nine Realms
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.4
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Action, Adventure, Animation
2021, Brazil / Canada / China / France / South Korea
7.3
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Action, Adventure, Animation
2020, Brazil / Canada / France / South Korea / USA
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