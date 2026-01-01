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Carrie Keranen
Carrie Keranen Carrie Keranen
Kinoafisha Persons Carrie Keranen

Carrie Keranen

Carrie Keranen

Date of Birth
16 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Action heroine, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

Shin seiki evangerion 8.9
Shin seiki evangerion (1995)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Berserk 8.8
Berserk (1997)

Filmography

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom 6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Good Night World 6.2
Good Night World
Anime 2023, Japan
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie Ladybug & Cat Noir: Awakening
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Watch trailer
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir 8.4
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, Canada / France / South Korea
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure 7.1
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
Anime, Adventure 2022, Japan
Dragons: The Nine Realms 5.3
Dragons: The Nine Realms
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon 7.4
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
Action, Adventure, Animation 2021, Brazil / Canada / China / France / South Korea
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez 7.3
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
Action, Adventure, Animation 2020, Brazil / Canada / France / South Korea / USA
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