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Ebru Nil Aydın
Ebru Nil Aydın Ebru Nil Aydın
Kinoafisha Persons Ebru Nil Aydın

Ebru Nil Aydın

Ebru Nil Aydın

Date of Birth
7 August 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Eşref Rüya 8.1
Eşref Rüya (2025)
Baris Akarsu Merhaba 6.9
Baris Akarsu Merhaba (2022)
Teşkilat 5.9
Teşkilat (2021)

Filmography

Eşref Rüya 8.1
Eşref Rüya
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Baris Akarsu Merhaba 6.9
Baris Akarsu Merhaba Baris Akarsu Merhaba
Biography, Drama, Music 2022, Turkey
Teşkilat 5.9
Teşkilat
Drama, Action 2021, Turkey
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