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Filmography
Ebru Nil Aydın
Ebru Nil Aydın
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ebru Nil Aydın
Ebru Nil Aydın
Ebru Nil Aydın
Date of Birth
7 August 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Eşref Rüya
(2025)
6.9
Baris Akarsu Merhaba
(2022)
5.9
Teşkilat
(2021)
Filmography
8.1
Eşref Rüya
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
6.9
Baris Akarsu Merhaba
Baris Akarsu Merhaba
Biography, Drama, Music
2022, Turkey
5.9
Teşkilat
Drama, Action
2021, Turkey
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