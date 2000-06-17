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Odessa A'zion
Odessa A'zion
Kinoafisha
Persons
Odessa A'zion
Odessa A'zion
Odessa A'zion
Date of Birth
17 June 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
Ghosts
(2021)
8.1
Wayne
(2019)
7.7
Marty Supreme
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
Stranger Things: Tales From '85
Anime, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2026, USA
6.2
I Love LA
Comedy
2025, USA
6.2
Until Dawn
Until Dawn
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
Drama, History
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.2
She Rides Shotgun
She Rides Shotgun
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Pools
Pools
Comedy, Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Sitting in Bars with Cake
Sitting in Bars with Cake
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Fresh Kills
Fresh Kills
Crime
2023, USA
Show more
News about Odessa A'zion’s private life
Straying Too Far from the Original Game? 'Until Dawn' Fans Divide into Camps over Film Adaptation
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