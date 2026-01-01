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Filmography
Erik Valdez
Erik Valdez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Valdez
Erik Valdez
Erik Valdez
Date of Birth
26 August 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Superman & Lois
(2021)
7.6
Graceland
(2013)
6.7
Journey to You
(2025)
Filmography
6.7
Journey to You
Journey to You
Romantic
2025, Canada
4.6
Informant
Informant
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Superman & Lois
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
5.1
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Action, Drama, War
2016, USA
7.6
Graceland
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, USA
Show more
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