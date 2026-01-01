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Erik Valdez
Erik Valdez Erik Valdez
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Valdez

Erik Valdez

Erik Valdez

Date of Birth
26 August 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Superman & Lois 7.8
Superman & Lois (2021)
Graceland 7.6
Graceland (2013)
Journey to You 6.7
Journey to You (2025)

Filmography

Journey to You 6.7
Journey to You Journey to You
Romantic 2025, Canada
Informant 4.6
Informant Informant
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Superman & Lois 7.8
Superman & Lois
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Jarhead 3: The Siege 5.1
Jarhead 3: The Siege Jarhead 3: The Siege
Action, Drama, War 2016, USA
Graceland 7.6
Graceland
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, USA
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