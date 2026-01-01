Menu
Mariann Hole
Date of Birth
29 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Made in Oslo (2022)
Teddybjørnens jul (2022)
MILF of Norway (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
MILF of Norway
Drama, Comedy 2024, Norway
Made in Oslo
Drama 2022, Norway
Family 2022, Norway
