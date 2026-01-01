Menu
Mariann Hole
Mariann Hole
Date of Birth
29 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Made in Oslo
(2022)
6.3
Teddybjørnens jul
(2022)
6.1
MILF of Norway
(2024)
Filmography
6.1
MILF of Norway
Drama, Comedy
2024, Norway
7.2
Made in Oslo
Drama
2022, Norway
6.3
Teddybjørnens jul
Teddybjørnens jul
Family
2022, Norway
Watch trailer
