Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marijana Jankovic Marijana Jankovic
Kinoafisha Persons Marijana Jankovic

Marijana Jankovic

Marijana Jankovic

Date of Birth
7 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Trom 6.4
Trom (2022)
Across the Waters 6.3
Across the Waters (2016)
Forsvundet til Halloween 5.9
Forsvundet til Halloween (2021)

Filmography

Trom 6.4
Trom
Drama, Crime 2022, Denmark/Germany/Faroe Islands/Iceland
Forsvundet til Halloween 5.9
Forsvundet til Halloween Forsvundet til Halloween
Family 2021, Denmark
Deliver Us
Deliver Us
Drama, Crime 2019, Denmark
Across the Waters 6.3
Across the Waters Fuglene over sundet
Drama, History, War 2016, Denmark
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more