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About
Filmography
Marijana Jankovic
Marijana Jankovic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marijana Jankovic
Marijana Jankovic
Marijana Jankovic
Date of Birth
7 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Trom
(2022)
6.3
Across the Waters
(2016)
5.9
Forsvundet til Halloween
(2021)
Filmography
6.4
Trom
Drama, Crime
2022, Denmark/Germany/Faroe Islands/Iceland
5.9
Forsvundet til Halloween
Forsvundet til Halloween
Family
2021, Denmark
Deliver Us
Drama, Crime
2019, Denmark
6.3
Across the Waters
Fuglene over sundet
Drama, History, War
2016, Denmark
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