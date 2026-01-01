Mikkel Hilgart

Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
26 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2018
2015
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
7.4
Sygeplejeskolen
Drama
2018, Denmark
5.3
Gold Coast
Guldkysten
Romantic, Drama
2015, Denmark / Sweden / Ghana
