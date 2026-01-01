Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mikkel Hilgart Mikkel Hilgart
Kinoafisha Persons Mikkel Hilgart

Mikkel Hilgart

Mikkel Hilgart

Date of Birth
26 December 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Sygeplejeskolen 7.4
Sygeplejeskolen (2018)
5.2
Gold Coast (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sygeplejeskolen 7.4
Sygeplejeskolen
Drama 2018, Denmark
5.3
Gold Coast Guldkysten
Romantic, Drama 2015, Denmark / Sweden / Ghana
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more