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Filmography
Molly Blixt Egelind
Molly Blixt Egelind
Kinoafisha
Persons
Molly Blixt Egelind
Molly Blixt Egelind
Molly Blixt Egelind
Date of Birth
20 November 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Sygeplejeskolen
(2018)
6.6
Love Is All You Need
(2012)
Filmography
7.4
Sygeplejeskolen
Drama
2018, Denmark
6.6
Love Is All You Need
Den skaldede frisor / Love Is All You Need
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Germany / Denmark / Sweden / France / Italy
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