Anette Støvelbæk
Anette Støvelbæk
Date of Birth
27 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Eye colour
blue
Popular Films
6.6
Itsi Bitsi
(2014)
0.0
Sygeplejeskolen
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2018
2014
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Sygeplejeskolen
Drama
2018, Denmark
6.6
Itsi Bitsi
Steppeulven
Drama
2014, Denmark
