Anette Støvelbæk
Date of Birth
27 July 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Eye colour
blue

Popular Films

Itsi Bitsi 6.6
Itsi Bitsi (2014)
Sygeplejeskolen 0.0
Sygeplejeskolen (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sygeplejeskolen
Sygeplejeskolen
Drama 2018, Denmark
Itsi Bitsi 6.6
Itsi Bitsi Steppeulven
Drama 2014, Denmark
