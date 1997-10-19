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Mara Taquin
Mara Taquin Mara Taquin
Kinoafisha Persons Mara Taquin

Mara Taquin

Mara Taquin

Date of Birth
19 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Sambre 7.8
Sambre (2023)
The Sitting Duck 6.6
The Sitting Duck (2022)
Life's a Bitch 6.5
Life's a Bitch (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sanguine 5
Sanguine Sanguine
2026, France / Belgium
Sambre 7.8
Sambre
Thriller, 2023, France
The Beast in the Jungle 5.5
The Beast in the Jungle La bête dans la jungle
Drama 2023, Austria / Belgium / France
Life's a Bitch 6.5
Life's a Bitch Chiennes de vie
Comedy, Drama 2023, Belgium
The Sitting Duck 6.6
The Sitting Duck La syndicaliste
Drama, Thriller 2022, Germany / France
Watch trailer
Rien à foutre 6.4
Rien à foutre Rien à foutre
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Little Vampire 6.3
Little Vampire Little Vampire
Animation 2020, France
Watch trailer
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