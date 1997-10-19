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About
Filmography
Mara Taquin
Mara Taquin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mara Taquin
Mara Taquin
Mara Taquin
Date of Birth
19 October 1997
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Sambre
(2023)
6.6
The Sitting Duck
(2022)
6.5
Life's a Bitch
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2023
2022
2021
2020
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
5
Sanguine
Sanguine
2026, France / Belgium
7.8
Sambre
Thriller,
2023, France
5.5
The Beast in the Jungle
La bête dans la jungle
Drama
2023, Austria / Belgium / France
6.5
Life's a Bitch
Chiennes de vie
Comedy, Drama
2023, Belgium
6.6
The Sitting Duck
La syndicaliste
Drama, Thriller
2022, Germany / France
Watch trailer
6.4
Rien à foutre
Rien à foutre
Comedy, Drama
2021, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.3
Little Vampire
Little Vampire
Animation
2020, France
Watch trailer
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