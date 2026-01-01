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Jasmin Tabatabai
Jasmin Tabatabai Jasmin Tabatabai
Kinoafisha Persons Jasmin Tabatabai

Jasmin Tabatabai

Jasmin Tabatabai

Date of Birth
8 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Baader Meinhof Complex 8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex (2009)
Moonlight Tariff 6.9
Moonlight Tariff (2001)
Fly 6.5
Fly (2021)

Filmography

Chantal in Fairyland 4.8
Chantal in Fairyland Chantal im Märchenland
Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Fly 6.5
Fly Fly
Drama, Music 2021, Germany
Watch trailer
Amelie rennt 6.2
Amelie rennt Amelie rennt
Family 2017, Germany / Italy
The Baader Meinhof Complex 8
The Baader Meinhof Complex Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Drama, Crime, Biography, History 2009, Germany / France / Czechia
Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation 6.2
Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation Deutschland 09 - 13 kurze Filme zur Lage der Nation
Drama 2009, Germany
Watch trailer
Fay Grim 6.3
Fay Grim Fay Grim
Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
Four Minutes 6.4
Four Minutes Vier Minuten
Drama 2006, Germany
Moonlight Tariff 6.9
Moonlight Tariff Moonlight Tariff
Comedy 2001, Germany
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