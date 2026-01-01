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About
Filmography
Jasmin Tabatabai
Jasmin Tabatabai
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jasmin Tabatabai
Jasmin Tabatabai
Jasmin Tabatabai
Date of Birth
8 June 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.0
The Baader Meinhof Complex
(2009)
6.9
Moonlight Tariff
(2001)
6.5
Fly
(2021)
Filmography
4.8
Chantal in Fairyland
Chantal im Märchenland
Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.5
Fly
Fly
Drama, Music
2021, Germany
Watch trailer
6.2
Amelie rennt
Amelie rennt
Family
2017, Germany / Italy
8
The Baader Meinhof Complex
Der Baader Meinhof Komplex
Drama, Crime, Biography, History
2009, Germany / France / Czechia
6.2
Germany 09: 13 Short Films About the State of the Nation
Deutschland 09 - 13 kurze Filme zur Lage der Nation
Drama
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Fay Grim
Fay Grim
Action, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany
6.4
Four Minutes
Vier Minuten
Drama
2006, Germany
6.9
Moonlight Tariff
Moonlight Tariff
Comedy
2001, Germany
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