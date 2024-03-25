Menu
Poster of Chantal in Fairyland
4.8 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Kinoafisha Films Chantal in Fairyland

Chantal in Fairyland

Chantal im Märchenland 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Chantal, an influencer with no followers, and her best friend Zeynep end up in a fairytale world thanks to an antique magic mirror that they think is a social media gimmick. The marriage-mad princes didn't expect such a badass princess. Thanks to her ghetto skills, Chantal does away with reactionary fairytale clichés, fights against curses and tyrannical kings - and, above all, fights for her friendship with Zeynep.
Chantal in Fairyland - trailer
Chantal in Fairyland  trailer
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 25 March 2024
Release date
19 September 2024 Russia Наше кино
15 August 2024 Czechia
28 March 2024 Germany 12
26 September 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
29 August 2024 Slovakia 15
26 September 2024 Uzbekistan 16+
Worldwide Gross $29,663,607
Production Constantin Film
Also known as
Chantal im Märchenland, Chantal in Fairyland, Chantal and the Magic Kingdom, Fák jú, Chantal!, Fakjů princezny, Зачётная принцесса, Шанталь в сказочной стране, Шанталь у Магічному королівстві, 第一次當公主就上手
Director
Bora Dagtekin
Cast
Jella Haase
Gizem Emre
Max von der Groeben
Maria Ehrich
Nora Tschirner
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Trailers All trailers
Chantal in Fairyland - trailer
Chantal in Fairyland Trailer
Chantal in Fairyland - trailer in russian
Chantal in Fairyland Trailer in russian
Stills
