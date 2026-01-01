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Miroslav Kharin Miroslav Kharin
Kinoafisha Persons Miroslav Kharin

Miroslav Kharin

Miroslav Kharin

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie 7.8
Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie (2024)
Kalendar ma(y)ya 6.3
Kalendar ma(y)ya (2022)
Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut 4.7
Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut (2024)

Filmography

Fake
Fake
Thriller, Drama 2026, Russia
Bezbashennaya
Bezbashennaya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie 7.8
Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie
Fantasy 2024, Russia
Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut 4.7
Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut
Horror 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Otverzhennaya
Otverzhennaya
Romantic, 2023, Russia
Zhenskiy prigovor
Zhenskiy prigovor
Detective, Drama 2022, Russia
Kalendar ma(y)ya 6.3
Kalendar ma(y)ya Kalendar ma(y)ya
Children's, Adventure 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Lalabuk
Lalabuk
Children's 2021, Russia
Show more
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