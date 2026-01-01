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Filmography
Miroslav Kharin
Miroslav Kharin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miroslav Kharin
Miroslav Kharin
Miroslav Kharin
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.8
Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie
(2024)
6.3
Kalendar ma(y)ya
(2022)
4.7
Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut
(2024)
Filmography
Fake
Thriller, Drama
2026, Russia
Bezbashennaya
Comedy
2024, Russia
7.8
Poslednij bogatyr. Nasledie
Fantasy
2024, Russia
4.7
Dom, v kotorom lyudi ne zhivut
Horror
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Otverzhennaya
Romantic,
2023, Russia
Zhenskiy prigovor
Detective, Drama
2022, Russia
6.3
Kalendar ma(y)ya
Kalendar ma(y)ya
Children's, Adventure
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Lalabuk
Children's
2021, Russia
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