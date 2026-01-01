Menu
Marion Barbeau
Date of Birth
1 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

En corps (2022)
Guru (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Guru Gourou
Thriller 2025, France
En corps En corps
Comedy, Drama 2022, France / Belgium
