Marion Barbeau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
1 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.9
En corps
(2022)
6.4
Guru
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.4
Guru
Gourou
Thriller
2025, France
Watch trailer
6.9
En corps
En corps
Comedy, Drama
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
