Amelie Child Villiers
Date of Birth
14 April 2008
Age
17 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2022
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2022, USA
