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Nikkita Chadha
Nikkita Chadha
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikkita Chadha
Nikkita Chadha
Nikkita Chadha
Date of Birth
12 August 1994
Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
8.1
A Game of Two Halves
(2024)
5.9
Apartment 7A
(2024)
4.8
Into the Deep
(2022)
Filmography
5.9
Apartment 7A
Apartment 7A
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
A Game of Two Halves
A Game of Two Halves
Drama, Family, Sport
2024, Great Britain / India
4.8
Into the Deep
Into the Deep
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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