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Nikkita Chadha
Nikkita Chadha Nikkita Chadha
Kinoafisha Persons Nikkita Chadha

Nikkita Chadha

Nikkita Chadha

Date of Birth
12 August 1994 Birthday in 1 day(s)
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

A Game of Two Halves 8.1
A Game of Two Halves (2024)
Apartment 7A 5.9
Apartment 7A (2024)
Into the Deep 4.8
Into the Deep (2022)

Filmography

Apartment 7A 5.9
Apartment 7A Apartment 7A
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
A Game of Two Halves 8.1
A Game of Two Halves A Game of Two Halves
Drama, Family, Sport 2024, Great Britain / India
Into the Deep 4.8
Into the Deep Into the Deep
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
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